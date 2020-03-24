The 2020 Olympic Games In Tokyo Will Be Delayed By One Year Due To The Coronavirus

The 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, will be postponed by one year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Tuesday, amid fears that the large gathering of athletes, coaches, and spectators from around the world could further spread the deadly virus.

The Games had been scheduled to begin on July 24.

Speaking to reporters after a call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chairman Thomas Bach, Abe said he proposed the Games be delayed and that Bach was in full agreement.

In a statement, IOC officials said the Games would be "rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

The leaders agreed that the Games will still be called the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Olympic Flame, which recently arrived in Japan, will also remain in the country for the time being.

"The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times," IOC officials said, "and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present."

The historic decision marks the first time in the modern era that the timing of any Olympics has been impacted by anything other than war. The 1916 Summer Olympics were canceled due to World War I, while all Olympic Games between 1940-44 were canceled due to World War II.

The Olympics are just the latest in a string of events and international gatherings to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far canceled or postponed parades, marathons, conferences, concerts, and festivals as people seek to practice so-called “social distancing” and avoid mass gatherings of people.

In the United States, the national basketball, baseball, and soccer leagues have suspended games, as has the NCAA March Madness tournament, while in Europe the Serie A football league and the Premier League have also stopped play.

But the Olympic Games represent the biggest sporting event to be impacted so far.

The decision will have enormous repercussions on the international sporting calendar — as well as the economy of Japan, which is estimated to have spent more than $26 billion in preparation for the Games. Additionally, the international media market will be left reeling after selling billions of dollars in advertising tied to the Games, while some insurers may face impossibly large payouts.