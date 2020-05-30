Someone Who Attended That Crowded Lake Of The Ozarks Pool Party Has The Coronavirus

BuzzFeed News has reporters bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Images of a pool party in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend had people around the world concerned about a possible coronavirus outbreak due to the wildly apparent lack of social distancing among revelers.

Local officials confirmed Friday that those fears were warranted.

One of those who attended the packed festivities at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill has tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County Health Department said Friday in a press release.



The person from Boone County arrived at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, May 23, of the holiday weekend and attended the pool party that evening and again on Sunday, May 24. They also dined at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant that day.

The health department said the individual began showing symptoms of the coronavirus later that same day.

Because of this, they warned the person "was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit."

People who attended the party or any of the other venues were warned to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19: fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or a loss of taste or smell.

Missouri health officials said Saturday that there have been 12,962 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 771 deaths.



Organizers for the party, called "Zero Ducks Given," had said there would be extra precautions put in place, including reduced capacity, temperature screening, and extra sanitizing.

But social media pictures made clear that there were too many partygoers present to maintain a distance of six feet.