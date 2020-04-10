Newborn Babies In This Hospital Are Wearing Face Shields To Protect Them From The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

They've been born into a world gripped by a viral pandemic that they know nothing about — but that doesn't mean they don't need protection.

Babies born at a hospital in Thailand have been fitted with special plastic face shields to protect them from contamination from the coronavirus.

The masks are designed to stop any droplets with the virus from coughs or sneezes from reaching the baby's face.

In a statement on Facebook, staff at the Praram Hospital in the capital of Bangkok said the masks were being used "because safety is what we care about the most."

Photos from the maternity ward o Thursday showed nurses wearing surgical masks cradling the newborns wrapped in white blankets and wearing the mini visors.