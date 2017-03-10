A Cop Who Fatally Shot A Woman During A Training Exercise Has Been Fired

Mary Knowlton was shot with a live round while participating as a citizen volunteer during a "shoot/don't shoot" exercise.

A Florida police officer was fired on Friday after being charged with accidentally fatally shooting a senior woman during a training exercise last year.

Officer Lee Coel of the Punta Gorda Police Department is facing first-degree manslaughter charges over the Aug. 9 death of Mary Knowlton, a 73-year-old library volunteer.

Knowlton was one of 35 citizen volunteers participating in a training day when she was struck with a live round during a "shoot/don't shoot" scenario, police said.

"When we realized that Mrs. Knowlton was hurt, police and rescue personnel immediately provided medical assistance in every attempt to save her life," Police Chief Thomas Lewis said in an Aug. 11 statement.

Knowlton was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.