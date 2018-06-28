This Student Started A Nonprofit Against Child Sexual Violence But Was Just Arrested For Child Porn

Joel Davis founded Youth to End Sexual Violence in 2014 and said that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his charity work.

A New York City student who started an organization to combat sexual violence against children was arrested this week on charges of child pornography and enticing a minor for sex, officials announced.

Joel Davis, a 22-year-old Columbia University student, was arrested Tuesday by federal officials in Manhattan after a sting operation in which he allegedly told undercover investigators that he wanted to have sex with girls he believed were aged 9 and 2.

According to officials, he told the undercover cops earlier this month that he was sexually interested in children aged "0+," and allegedly shared with them extremely graphic child pornography he had obtained.

Davis is executive director of Youth to End Sexual Violence, a group he founded in 2014. The next year, he said that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his charity work. He also sits on the board of directors for the International Campaign to Stop Rape & Gender Violence.

"Having started an organization that pushed for the end of sexual violence, Davis displayed the highest degree of hypocrisy by his alleged attempts to sexually exploit multiple minors," FBI Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a statement.