Colton Underwood Said He Came Out After Being Blackmailed For Visiting A Gay Spa

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed in a new interview with Variety that he only decided to publicly come out as gay last month after being blackmailed.

Underwood announced his sexuality in an April 14 Good Morning America interview, telling host Robin Roberts that he had done a lot of self-reflection during the pandemic.

"[The pandemic] probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives," he said. "And, for me, I've ran from myself for a long time — I've hated myself for a long time."

"I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," he said.



But what he didn't tell GMA was that he didn't make the decision to come out entirely on his own terms.

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, Underwood said that last year he had visited a Los Angeles spa whose clientele is mostly gay men.

Underwood, whose virginity was widely promoted when he appeared on The Bachelor in 2019, insisted he was at the spa "just to look" and that he "should have never been there."

But after visiting the spa, he said he received an email from an anonymous source who claimed to have taken nude photographs of Underwood at the venue.

Terrified of being outed, he forwarded the email to his publicist and began having an honest conversation about his sexuality.