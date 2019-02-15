"Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Says He Was "Touched Inappropriately" By Fans

Bachelor star Colton Underwood says he decided to leave a San Diego charity event on Wednesday night after being "grabbed and touched inappropriately" by fans.

In a story posted to his Instagram account, the 27-year-old former NFL player apologized to guests for making an early exit from the event in support of his cystic fibrosis charity, the Legacy Foundation.

“I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” Underwood said.

“I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

“I didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal,” he said.

The event at the Mavericks Beach Club had been advertised as a “meet and greet” with cocktails and rosé on hand.

Underwood and ABC representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for more information.

The 23rd Bachelor did write on Instagram that he hopes to run into disappointed fans on the street one day.