Two People Remain Missing After Fires Swept Through Colorado, Destroying Almost 1,000 Homes

The remains of a home destroyed by wildfires is draped by nearly a foot of snow in Superior, Colorado, on Saturday.

At least two people are still missing, presumed dead, and almost 1,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed after a fast-moving wildfire swept through suburban areas northwest of Denver, Colorado officials said Sunday.



The blazes sparked on Thursday destroyed some 991 structures and damaged 127 others in the towns of Louisville and Superior, as well as unincorporated Boulder County.

Entire neighborhoods were burned to the ground, with federal officials touring the area on Sunday to see for themselves damage, including scores of burned out vehicles, some abandoned in the middle of the road by people fleeing. “The pictures that I was seeing on the television before today today don’t even come close to what you see when you look at it in person — the amount of devastation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters at a press briefing.

The fires burned more than 6,000 acres, whipped by winds gusts of over 105 mph that propelled them through abnormally dry conditions in the area.

But in surreal scenes that reflected the wild environmental conditions, eight inches of snow began falling in the area on Friday, ultimately helping to extinguish the blazes.

“The snow is an awesome thing for fire behavior,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said on Saturday, “and it’s a hard thing for crime scene and recovery efforts and damage assessments and all those things. So it’s a mixed blessing.”

“In a few places there’s still smoldering debris and smoke partially covered by snow,” Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday. “It’s really an odd and disturbing juxtaposition.”

There had been no fatalities reported in the immediate aftermath of the fires, but officials now say at least two people whose homes were destroyed are missing. A third person who had been missing on Saturday has since been accounted for.

“We’re very fortunate that we don’t have a list of 100 people missing,” Pelle said.

Officials were set to use cadaver dogs to try to locate the individuals’ bodies, but the conditions were still extremely dangerous for recovery workers.

“The debris is hot, it’s all fallen in, and it’s now covered with eight inches of snow, so search and recovery efforts are hampered substantially,” Pelle said.