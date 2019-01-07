Here's What "SNL" Alum Colin Quinn Thinks About The Kevin Hart Controversy

Veteran comedian Colin Quinn said “a little bit of mob rule” and “bloodlust” drove the backlash to the anti-gay remarks that cost Kevin Hart his gig as Oscars host.

The former Saturday Night Live star told host Ashley Ford in Sunday’s episode of Profile on Facebook Watch that people took Hart’s 2011 tweet — in which he said he would beat his son for being “gay” if he ever discovered him playing with his daughter’s dollhouse — out of context.

“The way that tweet came out and the way he talks is two different things,” Quinn said. “There’s things like irony, sarcasm; they don’t translate — everybody knows — on social media, you know what I mean?”

Hart stepped down as Oscars host in December and said he was sorry for hurting people with his old tweets, in which he also repeatedly used “fag” as a slur for years and described one man as looking like “a gay billboard for AIDS.” The decision to quit came just hours after he posted an Instagram video in which he initially refused to apologize and told people to “stop searching for reasons to be angry” over the tweets.

Quinn said on Profile that people are sometimes justified in objecting to hurtful remarks, but he believed “a little bit of mob rule” was evident in the responses from those who were offended by Hart’s tweets.

“So sometimes people go, ‘It’s the public taste.’ Sometimes it is, and the public’s right sometimes. [But] sometimes it’s mob rule,” he said.

“People have a natural instinct to want to gang up on anybody, so there’s a little bit of that too. So it’s hard to tell what’s the line between, hey, the public’s speaking and saying this is unacceptable, and people just, you know, getting a little bloodlust,” he said. “It goes either way sometimes.”