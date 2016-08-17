CNN Sorry For Editing Clip Of Milwaukee Victim's Sister Calling For Violence

The news network made it appear as if the woman was calling for peace, when she in fact urged demonstrators take their violence "to the suburbs."

CNN issued an on-air apology on Wednesday morning for editing remarks made by the sister of a man shot dead by Milwaukee police in which she called for violence in "the suburbs."

Sylville Smith, 23, was shot by an officer on Saturday afternoon, triggering destructive riots in the city. Officials said police body camera footage shows Smith turning towards an officer while holding a gun, prompting the officer to open fire.

On Sunday, Smith's sister, Sherelle, addressed media, condemning the destruction in her community.

"Don’t bring the violence here and the ignorance here," she said.

"Burning down shit ain’t going to help nothing!" she continued. "Y’all burning down shit we need in our community. Take that shit to the suburbs. Burn that shit down! We need our shit! We need our weaves. I don’t wear it. But we need it."