BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Hillary Clinton Quote Was The Most Shared US Tweet In 2016

news

This Hillary Clinton Quote Was The Most Shared US Tweet In 2016

Here's what was big on Twitter this year.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 6, 2016, at 10:55 a.m. ET

She may have lost the presidency to Donald Trump, but Hillary Clinton has bested him at one of the things he loves most: Twitter.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

During her concession speech on Nov. 9, Clinton addressed one comment directly to young girls: "To all of the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams."

Brian Snyder / Reuters

When her campaign staffers tweeted it, it exploded online and has since become the most shared US tweet of 2016.

"To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful &amp; deserving of every chance &amp; opportunity in the world."
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

"To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful &amp; deserving of every chance &amp; opportunity in the world."

Reply Retweet Favorite

It is also the third-most shared tweet of the year overall, behind this one from Spanish YouTuber El Rubius and a tweet Harry Styles wrote on his 22nd birthday, quoting a line from his former girlfriend Taylor Swift.

LIMONADA 🗿
elrubius @Rubiu5

LIMONADA 🗿

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22.
Harry Styles. @Harry_Styles

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In addition to her quote above, Clinton also scored the second-most shared political tweet of the year, with this clapback to Trump.

Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump's top tweet, which was the third most-shared political tweet of the year, came when he rallied supporters on Election Day.

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this Obama-Biden/BFF goals tweet came in at No. 4.

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever.
Vice President Biden @VP

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Another fun fact: Even though this famous Obama tweet was from 2012, it was the seventh-most shared tweet of this year.

Four more years.
Barack Obama @BarackObama

Four more years.

Reply Retweet Favorite

More than 236,000 people shared it in 2016.

Here were the top trends in news and politics for 2016:

# #Election2016

# Brexit

# #Blacklivesmatter

# #LoveisLove

# #PrayforOrlando

# Alton Sterling

# #InternationalWomensDay

# Panama Papers

# #PrayforNice

# Turkey

And the top trends globally:

Twitter / Via Twitter: @2016

You can watch Twitter's year-in-review video here:

2016. #ThisHappened
Twitter @twitter

2016. #ThisHappened

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT