It Looks Like Claire Foy Will Appear Again In Season 4 Of "The Crown" As Queen Elizabeth

If you've been devouring Season 3 of The Crown but a tiny part of you has been missing Claire Foy as the original actor who played Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series, then we have some good news for you.

Season 4 of the period drama is currently being filmed, and a photographer has snapped a picture of Foy returning to the role that made her an international star.

Representatives for Netflix told BuzzFeed News they couldn't confirm anything, but it appears the scene is a flashback to a speech Elizabeth gave to mark her 21st birthday.

On April 21, 1947, while on a tour of South Africa with her parents and younger sister, Princess Margaret, the then-Princess Elizabeth dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she famously said.