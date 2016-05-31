Family Of Boy Who Fell In Gorilla Enclosure Calls For Donations To Zoo As Police Investigate Parents

Supporters of Harambe, the dead gorilla, have blamed the parents for what they say is a failure to properly supervise the boy.

The family of a 3-year-old boy who fell into a Cincinnati zoo's gorilla enclosure, prompting workers to fatally shoot a male gorilla to protect the child, said it will not accept donations from supporters and asks all contributions to be sent to the zoo.

"We are ... very appreciative for the expressions of concern and support that have been sent to us," the family said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "Some have offered money to the family, which we do not want and will not accept. If anyone wishes to make a gift, we recommend a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo in Harambe's name."

The death of Harambe the gorilla on Saturday has attracted international attention, with many criticizing the zoo for its decision to kill the animal.

The boy's parents have also been heavily criticized after the child was able to crawl under a railing and through wires before falling into the exhibit's moat.

Police in Cincinnati said Tuesday they launched a review "regarding the actions of the parents/family that led up to the incident."

Officers said their investigation does not concern the operation or safety of the zoo itself.

Police have asked witnesses and those with video recordings of the incident to contact authorities.