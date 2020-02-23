MSNBC's Chris Matthews Compared Bernie Sanders' Nevada Performance To The Nazi Invasion Of France
The comments prompted backlash from Sanders' campaign.
As Bernie Sanders surged to the top of the pack at Saturday's Democratic caucuses in Nevada, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews was having a rough time.
The Hardball host told viewers that if Sanders became the Democratic nominee, Republicans would release opposition research about "what [Sanders] said in the past about world affairs, how far left he is" that would "kill him" in the general election in November.
"But I think it's a little late to stop him," Matthews told viewers.
Then the MSNBC star turned to the history books for an analogy to describe his feelings at watching a series of top Democrats be outpaced by Sanders.
"I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940," said Matthews, "And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, 'It's over.' And Churchill says, 'How can that be? You've got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?' He said, 'It's over.'"
"So I had that suppressed feeling," said Matthews.
The comment prompted outcry not just from Sanders' supporters — many on Twitter described the reference to a Nazi invasion to discuss a prominent Jewish candidate as distasteful.
A spokesperson for MSNBC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about what Matthews said.
But Mike Casca, the communications director for the Sanders' campaign, responded on Twitter.
"Never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a Jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the Nazis to the Third Reich," he wrote. "But here we are."
Matthews is not the first MSNBC anchor to be criticized for using allusions to the Nazis when discussing Sanders. Earlier this month, Chuck Todd quoted an article on air from a conservative writer that described some of Sanders' supporters a " digital brownshirt brigade."
In a post-debate show earlier in February, Matthews also began discussing Cold War executions when speaking of Sanders' embrace of democratic socialism.
"I believe if [Fidel] Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War there would have been executions in Central Park and I might have been one of the ones getting executed. And certain other people would be there cheering, okay?” said Matthews.
"So, I have a problem with people who take the other side. I don’t know who Bernie supports over these years,” said Matthews. “I don’t know what he means by socialist."
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
