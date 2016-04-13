Chicago Police Have "No Regard" For Lives Of Minorities, Lack Accountability, Task Force Finds

"A painful but necessary reckoning is upon us," states the report from a task force established by the city's mayor.

Chicago's police department has "no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color" and its accountability system is broken, a task force declared in a scathing report released Wednesday.

Compiled by a panel of dozens of people who interviewed more than 100 experts, in addition to residents, the report contains sweeping recommendations for how to overhaul the Chicago Police Department [CPD] and restore trust with the community.

The report, commissioned by the city's mayor, highlights last year's mass public outrage at the police shooting death black teenager Laquan McDonald as a "tipping point."

"A painful but necessary reckoning is upon us," the task force determined. "That is what these times demand."



By analyzing data, the task force concluded minorities are more than justified in their fears of being mistreated by the city's law enforcement officers. Between 2008 and 2015, for example, black people comprised 74% of people shot by Chicago police, despite making up just 33% of the city's population. Police also performed stops or used Tasers on African-Americans at alarmingly high rates.

"CPD's own data gives validity to the widely held belief the police have no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color," the report states.