N-Word Used On Chicago Police Radio Sparks Investigation

"Black lives matter, my ass," a man can also be heard saying over the police frequency.

The Chicago Police Department has launched an internal investigation after recordings emerged of racial slurs, including the n-word, being used over dispatch radio.

In an audio recording published by DNAInfo Chicago, a man can can be heard saying "typical fucking n

***

***

***

***

***

s" over the police frequency. The comment was made after others on the frequency were joking about the love life of one of the women on the radio dispatch.

"Find out what radio that comment came from," a man then says.

"You know, we don't get radio numbers, but I'm already hollering for my supervisor," a woman says.

"Black lives matter, my ass, you fucking n

***

***

***

***

r," a man is then heard saying.