N-Word Used On Chicago Police Radio Sparks Investigation
"Black lives matter, my ass," a man can also be heard saying over the police frequency.
The Chicago Police Department has launched an internal investigation after recordings emerged of racial slurs, including the n-word, being used over dispatch radio.
In an audio recording published by DNAInfo Chicago, a man can can be heard saying "typical fucking n
"Find out what radio that comment came from," a man then says.
"You know, we don't get radio numbers, but I'm already hollering for my supervisor," a woman says.
"Black lives matter, my ass, you fucking n
According to DNAInfo, the comment was made on Saturday morning, roughly 12 hrs after Donald Trump's decision to cancel a rally in Chicago amid heavy protests.
It was not clear whether the man who made the slurs was a police officer.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a Chicago police spokesperson said they were aware of the "inappropriate transmission."
"The statements made are absolutely unacceptable and Superintendent Escalante has ordered an immediate internal affairs investigation into this incident," the statement read. "Should the investigation reveal that a member of the Police Department made the statements, he will be immediately suspended and disciplinary proceedings will be launched."
National attention turned to Chicago's police department in the wake of its handling of the October 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald. The black teenager's death prompted large protests and rocked Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration, leading to the ousting of the police chief. It also triggered an investigation by the Justice Department.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.