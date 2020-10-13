Cheer star Jerry Harris "exploited and violated" at least 10 boys, federal prosecutors alleged in a new court filing Tuesday.

The new allegations were made in a government motion for pretrial detention against Harris, who rose to fame earlier this year in the Netflix docuseries chronicling the cheerleading team at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

Harris, 21, was arrested and charged last month with one count of producing child pornography for allegedly soliciting nude photos from minors. He is currently being held in a Chicago jail.

Casting him as a "brazen sexual predator" who could not control his urges, prosecutors said it would be unsafe to release him into the community before his trial. They said that since his arrest they had spoken with "multiple other victims who all describe near identical criminal conduct by Harris involving the sexual exploitation of minors."

"Harris must not be allowed to harm another child," the prosecutors wrote.



Attorneys for Harris did not respond to a request for comment. He has previously denied the claims against him to media.



In his Sept. 14 interview with authorities, Harris allegedly admitted to having oral and anal sex with a 15-year-old at a 2019 cheer event.

Tuesday's filing made clear that authorities had now interviewed that alleged victim, indicating more charges were possible.

The filing described how Harris followed the boy into an unlocked bathroom at an event "attended by dozens of responsible adults" before allegedly sodomizing him.

The documents also alleged Harris exploited the fame and money he earned from Cheer to target more minors by offering them money — sometimes more than $1,000 — to perform sexual acts over FaceTime or Snapchat for his sexual gratification.

"As Harris' fame grew through his acting career, Harris appears to have added to his predatory arsenal by using money to exploit his minor victims," the federal prosecutors alleged.

"Harris exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator and unless and until he receives significant mental health sex offender treatment, he will remain a danger to any child he encounters, either online or in person," they added.

If convicted of the one count he is currently facing, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.