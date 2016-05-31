BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A School Bus Crashed Into A House In North Carolina

news

A School Bus Crashed Into A House In North Carolina

Medical officials say 15 people were injured in the crash.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 31, 2016, at 11:34 a.m. ET

Posted on May 31, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. ET

A school bus carrying two dozen students rolled down an embankment and crashed into a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department / Via Twitter: @CharlotteFD

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency representatives said 14 students and the adult female bus driver received injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash.

#BREAKING A viewer sent us this picture after a school bus crashed into their neighbor's SE Charlotte home @wcnc
Rachel Rollar @RachelRollar

#BREAKING A viewer sent us this picture after a school bus crashed into their neighbor's SE Charlotte home @wcnc

Reply Retweet Favorite

The bus was en route to a local middle school when the accident happened. Emergency crews arrived on the scene within four minutes, officials said.

Serious bus crash. Kids were on the bus at the time. Some are injured. @wsoctv
Gina Esposito @GinaWSOC9

Serious bus crash. Kids were on the bus at the time. Some are injured. @wsoctv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Photos from the scene showed the crushed front section of the bus resting against a tree after crashing into the deck of a home, as well as damage to the rear of one other vehicle.

#BREAKING 2 more pics sent to us by a viewer. 14 ppl taken to the hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries @wcnc
Rachel Rollar @RachelRollar

#BREAKING 2 more pics sent to us by a viewer. 14 ppl taken to the hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries @wcnc

Reply Retweet Favorite

“The bus driver had blood all down her face, and she was just screaming for us to get out of the bus because there was smoke coming from the front of the bus," student Zachery Ennett told local station WSOC. "I was really scared. I thought it was going to explode or something."

Fire officials remained on the scene to ensure the structural integrity of the house.

The homeowner was in the house at the time of the crash but was not injured, WSOC reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT