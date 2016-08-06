Terrorism Investigation Launched After Attack On Two Police Officers In Belgium

ISIS on Sunday claimed responsibility for the machete attack that wounded two policewomen.

ISIS on Sunday claimed responsibility for a weekend machete attack in Belgium that wounded two policewomen.

The 33-year-old Algerian man who carried out the attack outside the main police station in Charleroi in the Hainaut province was fatally shot by a third officer on Saturday as he slashed at the officers.



Police said on Twitter that the man shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Great" in Arabic, during the assault.

In a statement carried by the ISIS-affiliated Aamaq News Agency on Sunday, the militant group said the attack was in response to the "Crusader coalition's" military campaign.



The attacker had a criminal history but was not known for possible terror-related activities, authorities said. A rucksack he was carrying at the time of the attack was not found to hold any weapons or explosives.

The officers were injured in the face and neck, the prosecutors office said in a statement on Sunday: