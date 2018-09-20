Cary Fukunaga Of "True Detective" Will Be The Next James Bond Director

Cary Fukunaga has been named as the director of the next installment of the James Bond franchise, the film's producers said Thursday.



Fukunaga, best known for directing the first season of HBO's True Detective series and Netflix's Beasts of No Nation, will take over from Oscar-winner Danny Boyle, who announced last month he would be stepping aside due to "creative differences."



"We are delighted to be working with Cary," producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement. "His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."



Production of the film will begin at Britain's Pinewood Studios on March 4, 2019, with the original release date pushed back four months to Feb. 14, 2020.

The next movie with be the 25th installment of the British spy series and is set to be the last with Daniel Craig in the leading role.

"I just want to go out on a high note," Craig told Stephen Colbert in 2017, "and I can’t wait."