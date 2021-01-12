We Tracked Down "Capitol Meemaw" — Who Was Not Actually At The US Capitol

A Jan. 6 photo of an older Trump supporter was actually taken in Topeka, Kansas — not at the scene of the mob riot in Washington, DC.

In the chaos of last week's insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, DC, people online have been trying to identify those who were part of the mob. Many rioters who appeared in viral photos have since been named and charged, but one woman captured in a photograph from Jan. 6 has instead become a meme: meemaw at the Capitol.

ok who left meemaw at the capitol @mentalmillness / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mentalmillness

The photo of the older woman wearing comfortable clothing, smiling at the camera, and carrying a flag, phone, and drinking cup emerged on the day of the DC riot when one Twitter user shared a wider image with a caption about white privilege. (Many people have argued the mostly white Trump supporters received a vastly different treatment from authorities than Black Lives Matter demonstrators have.)

This is white privilege in America . Let that sink in @FlockaKnows / Twitter / Via Twitter: @FlockaKnows

Another user then retweeted that post but zoomed in on the woman. His post was subsequently shared tens of thousands of times.

she dont even know where the hell she at https://t.co/Q9XubxnToJ @1BrayWoods / Twitter / Via Twitter: @1BrayWoods

People immediately began wondering about the so-called meemaw (an affectionate term for a grandmother) and how she had somehow helped storm the Capitol despite her age, diminutive size, and seemingly pleasant but confused demeanor.

@1BrayWoods SOMEONE GET THERE MEEMAW @thedaniellop23 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @THEDANIELLOP23

@FlockaKnows "girl we really bout to overthrow the government" @LaniPierre / Twitter / Via Twitter: @LaniPierre

A trillion dollar defense budget couldn’t keep Meemaw from breaching our capitol building. The American taxpayers deserve a refund. @StefaBro / Twitter / Via Twitter: @StefaBro

rare pic of meemaw breaking into the capitol (colorized 2021) @emiisntfunny / Twitter / Via Twitter: @emiisntfunny

Other nicknames also popped up, including some mocking the false claim that antifa was involved.

You’re right. It was Aunt Tifa @jimtews / Twitter / Via Twitter: @jimtews

There's just one big problem with the meme: The woman was not actually at the Capitol in DC on Jan. 6. Instead, she was participating in another protest halfway across the country in Topeka, Kansas. There are several key clues that show the image was not taken in DC. First, the pro-Trump demonstrators appear to be standing around calmly in contrast to the violent and destructive scenes we saw in DC where thousands were involved.

Second: The mural behind the woman to the right, titled "Arrival of the Railroad," is in the Kansas State Capitol's rotunda.



Kansas Historical Society / Via kshs.org