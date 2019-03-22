Can You Pronounce Pete Buttigieg?
Take the quiz!
Hi there! Do you know who this man is?
That's right! It's Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.
Next question: Can you pronounce his name? It's a tough one!
Take this quiz:
-
It's Peet! Boot-edge-edge! We Think!
-
It's Peet! Boot-edge-edge! We Think!
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Ben King is the Art Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ben King at ben.king@buzzfeed.com.