Can You Pronounce Pete Buttigieg?

Take the quiz!

By David Mack and Ben King

Posted on March 22, 2019, at 6:36 p.m. ET

Hi there! Do you know who this man is?

Charles Krupa / AP

That's right! It's Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

Charles Krupa / AP

Next question: Can you pronounce his name? It's a tough one!

Charles Krupa / AP

Take this quiz:

  1. How do you pronounce Pete Buttigieg?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peet But-tie-gedge
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peet Buddha-egg
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pee-tee Butt-edge
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peet But-a-guy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    PEEEEEEEEEEE-ter But-i-geyser
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pisa Budweiser-geiger-counter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Penzance Boo-boo-gun
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Petition Booger-egg
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Poy-ter Booty-judger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pie-town Butter-guggle
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pit Boo!
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pet-pet Booby-giggle
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Phillie Phanatic Batavia-Gig
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Peet Boot-edge-edge
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ete Utt-eeg-ig (the P and the B are silent)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pē-té Büt-tï-giėg
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Benedict Cumberbatch
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza Bitter-gaggle
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Peet! Boot-edge-edge! We Think!

