BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Can You Guess Which Candidate These Voters Support Just By Looking At Them?

politics / quiz

Can You Guess Which Candidate These Voters Support Just By Looking At Them?

Is politics skin-deep?

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 3:23 p.m. ET

  1. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Martin O'Malley
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Martin O'Malley

    Martin O'Malley
    Via CNN

  2. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ted Cruz
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Donald Trump

    Donald Trump
    Via CNN

  3. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    John Kasich
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Donald Trump

    Donald Trump
    Via CNN

  4. MSNBC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    John Kasich
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ted Cruz
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    John Kasich

    John Kasich
    Via MSNBC

  5. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ted Cruz
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Ted Cruz

    Ted Cruz
    Via CNN

  6. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Marco Rubio
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ted Cruz
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bernie Sanders

    Bernie Sanders
    Via CNN

  7. Fox News
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rand Paul
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bernie Sanders

    Bernie Sanders

  8. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ted Cruz
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Ted Cruz

    Ted Cruz
    Via CNN

  9. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carly Fiorina
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Donald Trump

    Donald Trump
    Via CNN

  10. CNN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chris Christie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ben Carson
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Jeb Bush

    Jeb Bush

  11. Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Marco Rubio
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Donald Trump

    Donald Trump

  12. MSNBC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jeb Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton
    Via MSNBC

  13. MSNBC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bernie Sanders
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ben Carson
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Donald Trump
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bernie Sanders

    Bernie Sanders
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT