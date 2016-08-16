Caitlyn Jenner's Reality Show "I Am Cait" Has Been Canceled

Jenner says "it's time for the next adventure."

Caitlyn Jenner's reality TV show has been canceled after just two seasons on E!, the network announced Tuesday.

“We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of I Am Cait, a groundbreaking docu-series that sparked an important and unprecedented global conversation about transgender people, their struggles and triumphs," a network spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

"Caitlyn and E! have mutually decided not to move forward with another season at this time."

Writing on Twitter, Jenner confirmed the news, adding her thanks to the E! network.