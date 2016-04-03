Caitlyn Jenner Is Going To Be In The Next Season Of "Transparent"

Creator Jill Soloway says it's a "dream come true" to have Jenner guest-star.

The country's most famous transgender woman, Caitlyn Jenner, will appear in the next season of the award-winning series Transparent, the show's creator revealed Saturday.

Speaking to the Associated Press at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, executive producer Jill Soloway said it was a "dream come true" to have Jenner appear on the show, which streams on Amazon.

"We are all part of the same community. A lot of the transwomen who work on our show are also in her show, I Am Cait," Soloway said. "Lots of crossover. Lots of friends."

Soloway didn't reveal any information about the role Jenner will play in the show, but said she'll begin filming her scenes next week.

