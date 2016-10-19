BuzzFeed CEO: I Heard Ivanka Trump Talk About "Mulatto Cocks"

Ivanka Trump called the story "a complete and total lie," while the Republican candidate's campaign is demanding an apology.

“Surprised Ivanka would be shocked by lewd language,” Peretti tweeted. "I met her once & she casually said: ‘I’ve never seen a mulatto cock, but I’d like to.”

Ivanka Trump once told a gathering of friends and acquaintances she had never seen “a mulatto cock,” BuzzFeed founder and chief executive Jonah Peretti alleged Wednesday.

In a statement, Ivanka Trump called Peretti's words "a complete and total lie."

Reached by phone, Peretti said he wrote the tweet in an airport lounge in Burbank, California, after having read a BuzzFeed News report about the daughter of the Republican presidential nominee reacting to a 2005 tape of him making lewd remarks about grabbing women’s genitals.

“That’s not language consistent with any conversation I’ve ever had with him, certainly, or any conversation I’ve overheard,” she said at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. “So it was a bit jarring for me to hear.”

Peretti said the encounter with Ivanka occurred at a Manhattan dive bar called Tropical 128 about 8-10 years ago with roughly five other people present, including his wife, Andrea Harner. Peretti said Ivanka and he share a mutual friend who invited her to the bar that evening.

“She was saying how she first said she had never seen an uncircumcised cock and then she said, ‘I’ve never seen a mulatto cock. There’s lots of cocks I’ve never seen,’ or something like that,” Peretti said.



“Of course, it was memorable just because of the use of the lewd language and racist language. It was also memorable being in the environment of being… in New York, sometimes liberal and progressive people make comments meant as jokes and not necessarily earnest. I didn’t know how to take it.”

Peretti said that, in the years since the encounter, he and his wife have discussed the alleged quote privately multiple times.



Reached by email, Harner told BuzzFeed News: "I was there and did hear it but have no comment beyond that."

Another person Peretti named as having been there that evening, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the gathering did take place in 2008 but had no further comment.

