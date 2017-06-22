BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed Has A Bed Bugs Outbreak And We're All Being Totally Mature About It

I wrote this post from my apartment.

By David Mack

Posted on June 22, 2017, at 12:38 p.m. ET

This is the BuzzFeed HQ building in Manhattan. It's a nice enough place to work. They give you free snacks.

David Mack/BuzzFeed

But what this photo doesn't show you is that this office is currently home to an infestation of bed bugs.

"What are bed bugs?" you ask innocently.

Oh, my sweet child. So pure. Sit down and I'll explain. It's quite simple, you see.

Bed bugs are HELL SPAWN THAT MAKE NORMALLY TOUGH NEW YORKERS PEE THEIR PANTS.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

They're 1/4-inch-long insects that feast on human blood and like to live in your bed, as their name would suggest. They're also notoriously difficult to exterminate.

A few years back the city had a wide outbreak of the insects, and they've been part of the popular consciousness ever since.

Just look at this fucker.
David Cooper / TORONTO STAR

Just look at this fucker.

So imagine our joy when an email went out at 11:41 p.m. last night alerting us that our worst fears had come to pass, and that we had been marked by the devil.

Twitter: @perlberg

Here's a section of the email sent out to staff:

We are acting out of an abundance of caution and asking you to work from home tomorrow to give facilities the chance to deal with this in the fastest and environmentally safest manner. Fumigation will take place as soon as possible tomorrow.

The office will be open until 11AM/ET to give you the opportunity to grab a laptop and anything else you need from your desk. To be safe, please don’t bring home items that are currently on the floor in the office. If you don’t need anything from the office, please stay home.

I didn't even add the bold bit! That's how serious this email was!

Some brave reporters did briefly venture in to retrieve their computers.

Twitter: @letidmiranda
This prompted well founded concern from editors.

Twitter: @tomgara

Even though staff took protective measures.

Slack/BuzzFeed

Pretty soon the word got out...

Twitter: @dorseyshaw

And we immediately felt bad for laughing when 20,000 bees swarmed the offices of Vox earlier this month.

Twitter: @juliareinstein
But, well, BuzzFeed gonna BuzzFeed.

Slack/BuzzFeed

And the #nyc-office Slack room was lit.

Slack/BuzzFeed

People used memes to deal with their fears.

Twitter: @Tanya_Chen
Twitter: @ortile
But the bed bugs also spawned some content ideas.

Twitter: @zieg
Twitter: @LoopEmma
Twitter: @mshaferschweig

While BuzzFeed New Yorkers were contemplating their life choices...

Twitter: @henrygoldman
Colleagues in other offices around the world showed support.

Twitter: @katangus
Twitter: @eleanorbate
Twitter: @SarahMMimms

So, anyway, please pray for us and send good vibes/exterminators.

Oh, and also: I DIDN&#x27;T BRING THE BED BUGS TO THE OFFICE SO DON&#x27;T LOOK AT ME. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

