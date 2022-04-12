More Than 20 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour

A man detonated a gas canister on a crowded New York City subway car during the Tuesday morning rush hour before opening fire on commuters, shooting 10 of them, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, which serves the D, N, and R lines.



The suspect — described by authorities as a Black man who had been wearing a green construction vest over a gray hooded sweatshirt — has not yet been apprehended. He donned a gas mask before beginning his rampage, police said.



"This person is dangerous," Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters at a briefing on the scene. "We're asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert."

A video on social media showed terrified commuters fleeing a subway carriage full of smoke once the train pulled into the station.

