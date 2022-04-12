More Than 20 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour
Police are searching for the suspect who released a gas canister inside a train car before shooting 10 people. Warning: This story contains graphic images.
A man detonated a gas canister on a crowded New York City subway car during the Tuesday morning rush hour before opening fire on commuters, shooting 10 of them, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn, which serves the D, N, and R lines.
The suspect — described by authorities as a Black man who had been wearing a green construction vest over a gray hooded sweatshirt — has not yet been apprehended. He donned a gas mask before beginning his rampage, police said.
"This person is dangerous," Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters at a briefing on the scene. "We're asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert."
A video on social media showed terrified commuters fleeing a subway carriage full of smoke once the train pulled into the station.
New York City Fire Department officials said paramedics treated 17 people at the scene, transporting 15 of them to local hospitals. Ten suffered gunshot wounds, five of whom are in critical but stable conditions.
Other individuals are believed to have taken themselves to hospitals. NYU Langone Hospital treated 21 victims in total for injuries including gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation, hospital spokesperson Lacy Scarmana told BuzzFeed News. Ten have since been discharged, while 11 others remain in a stable condition.
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital also treated at least three patients.
None of the victims are reported to have life-threatening injuries so far, officials said.
The reason for the attack is still under investigation, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters. "We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," Sewell said.
Mayor Eric Adams told WCBS 880 that security cameras at the station appeared to have malfunctioned. "We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or was it just one camera so that's still something that we are looking into," Adams said.
An FDNY spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they first received a call about smoke in the station and that first responders discovered multiple people shot. "Several undetonated devices at [the] same location," the spokesperson said, describing the scene as still active.
The NYPD subsequently said on Twitter that there were no active explosive devices at this time.
Graphic photos on social media showed at least three people lying on the floor of the station in a pool of blood.
Schools in the area were put on a "shelter-in" status, an Education Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, meaning no one can leave their building.
On Twitter, subway officials said there was a "major disruption" to service.
Police urged the public to avoid the station and to "expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."
Federal officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were also on the scene.
"While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate," said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Mayor Adams.
President Joe Biden was also briefed on the incident, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
"White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed," Psaki said.
Located in southwestern Brooklyn, Sunset Park is home to a vast majority of working class and immigrant families, many of whom are Asian and Latino.
The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 12, at least 11,874 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News.