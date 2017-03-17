These Panda Carers Wear Scary, Pee-Soaked Costumes But It's For A Good Cause
If you go down to the woods today...
Welcome to the Wolong Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan province. It's run by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.
It's similar to other panda sanctuaries you may be thinking of except for one small, terrifying detail: the caretakers wear these creepy panda costumes.
As National Geographic reported, certain young independent pandas at the reserve are specially selected to train to live in the wild.
To make sure the pandas don't get used to humans, the dedicated caretakers at the sanctuary wear special panda outfits and cover themselves in the animals' urine.
The pandas go through three different levels of "wild training" as they are gradually moved to larger and larger enclosures.
If they pass all their tests, the once-captive pandas are officially released into the wild.
The panda conservationists sure are heroes...
But that's not to say I wouldn't go running in the other direction if I came across this in the woods...
