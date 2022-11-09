Brittney Griner Has Been Sent To A Russian Penal Colony But Her Lawyers Don't Know Where She Is

Brittney Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia to begin her nine-year prison sentence on drug charges, her lawyers said Wednesday.

The WNBA star, who was convicted in August for bringing vape cartridges of hashish oil into the country in her luggage, was moved from the pretrial detention center in Iksha, north of Moscow, on Friday.

"We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," Griner's attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement shared with the media.

Her lawyers expect that they and US embassy officials will be notified by mail when Griner arrives at her whatever her final destination will be, although they cautioned that such a notification can take up to two weeks to be received.

"Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being," said Lindsay Colas, Griner's agent. "As we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public’s support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her."