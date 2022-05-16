The Next Season Of "Bridgerton" Will Switch The Book Order To Focus On Penelope And Colin

Dearest Readers: The next season of Bridgerton is trying something different.

The Netflix show's third installment will diverge from the order of author Julia Quinn’s books and skip straight to the fourth novel.

That means viewers will follow the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and the third-oldest Bridgerton brother, Colin (Luke Newton).

Coughlan revealed the news at a Netflix event on Sunday, but the streaming giant and Shonda Rhimes' production company confirmed the story on Monday.