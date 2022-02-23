The Trial For The Ex-Cop Charged Over The Breonna Taylor Raid Has Begun. But It Won't Focus On Who Is Responsible For Her Death.

The trial of the only Louisville police officer to be charged in connection with the deadly raid that killed Breonna Taylor began Wednesday, but Kentucky prosecutors told the jury they were not there to adjudicate responsibility for her death.



“This is not a case to decide who is responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor,” Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley said in her opening statement.

Former detective Brett Hankison was charged in September 2020 with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing his weapon through Taylor's apartment and into the neighboring apartment during the raid on March 13, 2020. Hankison, who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The three people inside that home — a pregnant woman, a man, and a child — narrowly escaped injury. One of them, Cody Etherton, who was the first witness to be called on Wednesday, testified that the officers were "reckless" and "unorganized" and that the bullets flying into his apartment missed him by inches.

"This case is about Cody and his partner, Chelsey, who was 7 months pregnant at the time, and their 5-year-old son who was sleeping in the bedroom closest to the front door when the bullets ripped through the apartment and out their sliding glass door into the night," Whaley said.

A grand jury decided no officer would be charged in connection with Taylor’s death, after the state’s investigation concluded the two officers who fired the shots that struck her — Hankison’s colleagues, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were justified in doing so because they were fired upon first by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

The police had been carrying out a search warrant just before 1 a.m. as part of a drug investigation. Officers have said they announced themselves before ramming the door, but Taylor’s family disputes this. Thinking they were being attacked by intruders, Walker opened fire, shooting Mattingly in the leg. This prompted police to shoot about 20 rounds in response, six of which struck Taylor.

In her opening statements, Whaley said the jury will hear evidence from weapons experts to show that Hankison was not following his training during the raid and had instead “exhibited extreme indifference to human life.”

She said Hankison told investigators he had fired his shots after seeing an “AR rifle,” but no such weapon was found.

Defense attorney Stew Mathews told jurors there was no doubt that Hankison had fired the shots in question, but said the evidence would show how “chaotic” the scene was that night and that Hankison had responded in a justified manner.

“This scene was total chaos and an unbelievable chaotic situation,” Mathews said.