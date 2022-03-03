The Ex-Cop Charged Over The Breonna Taylor Raid Was Found Not Guilty Of Wanton Endangerment

Brett Hankison, the former Louisville detective charged in connection with the deadly 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, was found not guilty of wanton endangerment on Thursday.

Hankison was visibly emotional as the judge announced the verdict. In total, he had been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and had been facing a potential prison sentence of 15 years. Jurors deliberated for only a few hours before reaching their conclusion.

The verdict brings to an end the sole criminal proceedings connected with the killing of Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot dead by police as they raided her apartment around 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020. Her death, along with that of George Floyd in Minneapolis, helped ignite widespread anti-racism protests across the US in 2020.



But, to the disappointment and anger of Taylor’s family and supporters, Hankison was not on trial over her killing.

Rather, the charges stemmed from his firing his weapon through her walls and into the neighboring apartment, where a pregnant woman, a man, and a child were sleeping.

“One or two more inches, and I would’ve been shot,” Cody Etherton, the neighbor who narrowly avoided being struck by a bullet, told the jury. “It kind of upsets me. I think about it all the time. My son would never have got to meet me. I would never have got to meet my son.”

“It was so scary and crazy,” his partner, Chelsey Napper, testified. “I didn’t know what was going on.”