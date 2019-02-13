A "Breaking Bad" Movie Starring Aaron Paul Is On Its Way
When we last saw Jesse Pinkman in the 2013 series finale, he was sobbing with joy after escaping a group of white supremacists.
Jesse Pinkman lives!
A feature length film sequel starring the sidekick character in the critically beloved (and extremely tense) TV series Breaking Bad is in the works.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported Wednesday that the project will be helmed by original creator Vince Gilligan and will see actor Aaron Paul reprise his role as Pinkman, the apprentice to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in their Albuquerque, New Mexico, crystal meth drug ring.
BuzzFeed News later confirmed the project and Paul's involvement.
When we last saw Jesse in the 2013 series finale, he was sobbing with joy after escaping (with the help of Walt and a rigged machine gun) a group of white supremacists.
Deadline was first to report on Wednesday that the new movie will air first on Netflix, then move to AMC, in a reverse of how the series originally aired.
Representatives for AMC, Sony Pictures, and Netflix declined to comment. Representatives for Paul and Gilligan didn't immediately respond.
News of the movie sequel first emerged in November but it wasn't clear who in the original cast would be in the film given that (FIVE-YEAR-OLD SPOILER ALERT) Cranston's character dies at the end of the series.
In November, Cranston told the Dan Patrick Show that he hadn't received a script and wasn't sure if his character would appear. But he said he would "absolutely" love to come back.
"It's a great story and there are a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open," Cranston said. "This idea, from what I'm told, gets into those — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed, as far as their journey."
"I don't know if there's an appearance — flashbacks, flash-forwards — but I'm excited about it because it's Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can't wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit," Cranston added.
Both Cranston and Paul won Emmy Awards for their work on the crime series.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Kate Aurthur is the chief Los Angeles correspondent for BuzzFeed News. Aurthur covers the television and film industries.
Contact Kate Aurthur at kate.aurthur@buzzfeed.com.