A "Breaking Bad" Movie Starring Aaron Paul Is On Its Way

Jesse Pinkman lives!

A feature length film sequel starring the sidekick character in the critically beloved (and extremely tense) TV series Breaking Bad is in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported Wednesday that the project will be helmed by original creator Vince Gilligan and will see actor Aaron Paul reprise his role as Pinkman, the apprentice to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in their Albuquerque, New Mexico, crystal meth drug ring.

BuzzFeed News later confirmed the project and Paul's involvement.

When we last saw Jesse in the 2013 series finale, he was sobbing with joy after escaping (with the help of Walt and a rigged machine gun) a group of white supremacists.

Deadline was first to report on Wednesday that the new movie will air first on Netflix, then move to AMC, in a reverse of how the series originally aired.

Representatives for AMC, Sony Pictures, and Netflix declined to comment. Representatives for Paul and Gilligan didn't immediately respond.