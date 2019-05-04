Brazil's Anti-Gay President Canceled A Trip To New York Due To Backlash

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has scrapped plans to attend a New York City gala in his honor later this month amid backlash from activists, politicians, and companies.

The far-right leader — known internationally for his anti-gay comments, history of misogyny, and opposition to environmental protections for the Amazon rainforest — was set to receive a person of the year award from the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce on May 14.

"The choice of President Bolsonaro is a recognition of his strongly stated intention of fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between Brazil and the United States and his firm commitment to building a strong and durable partnership between the two nations," the group had said on their website.

But the chamber announced on that same site on Friday that they had been informed Bolsonaro would no longer be attending the gala.



The president's spokesman, General Otávio Rêgo Barros, told media the trip had been scrapped due to "the resistance and deliberate attacks by the mayor of New York and the pressure of interest groups" on event organizers.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had called Bolsonaro "dangerous" and said his "overt racism, homophobia and destructive decisions will have a devastating impact on the future of our planet."