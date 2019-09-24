Bradley Whitford Explained Why He Thinks "The West Wing" Can't Ever Come Back

This week marks 20 years since The West Wing first aired on TV screens, but star Bradley Whitford says he's not sure the show would work today because "it's a very dark, weird time now."

"We are so cynical about politics, and that show is the opposite of cynicism," Whitford told BuzzFeed News in an interview on AM to DM on Tuesday. "It shows the difficulties that you go through, but showed people who really believe in the mission of government and understand that politics is the way you create your modern vision."

Whitford played Josh Lyman, the deputy chief of staff to fictional Democratic President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet, in all seven seasons of the political drama, which aired from 1999 to 2006.



Although The West Wing has been criticized as a liberal fantasy, Whitford told BuzzFeed News "a lot of very conservative people loved that show" when it was on the air.