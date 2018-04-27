A 3-Year-Old Boy Was Killed When He Fell Off A Lawnmower And Was Run Over

Sheriff's deputies in Snohomish, Washington, said the boy's father was driving the lawnmower. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 3-year-old boy was killed Thursday in Washington state when he fell off a riding lawnmower, driven by his father, and was then run over.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced deputies had responded to the "tragic incident" in Snohomish, north of Seattle, around 7:20 p.m. local time.

The boy was riding on the lawnmower with his father when he fell off, officials said. He was subsequently run over by the machine.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy as Jack R. Laulainen.

"The cause of death is multiple fractures and lacerations," the medical examiner ruled. "The manner of death is Accident.."

Shari Ireton from the Sheriff's Office told BuzzFeed News that deputies with the collisions unit investigated at the scene but found "no evidence of any negligence or any criminal activity."

Asked if any charges were likely to be filed against the father, she said, "I sincerely doubt it."

An online fundraising campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the victim's family.