BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Boxer Brought His Son To A Weigh-In And The Kid Punched The Opponent In The Balls

news

This Boxer Brought His Son To A Weigh-In And The Kid Punched The Opponent In The Balls

Some fans think the young boy needs to be disciplined, but the boxer has defended his son.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 16, 2017, at 11:33 a.m. ET

This is British boxer Billy Joe Saunders and American Willie Monroe Jr. The pair are due to fight in London on Saturday night.

Tony O'brien / Reuters

And THIS is Saunders' son, Stevie, who joined his dad at Friday's weigh-in.

Tony O'brien / Reuters

There was a cute moment when the boy, who clearly wants to be like his big dad, stepped on the scales to weigh himself. Everyone was laughing at how adorable the whole thing was and Monroe Jr. even tussled the kid's hair when — POW, RIGHT IN THE BALLS.

This kid is truly ride or die for his dad
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

This kid is truly ride or die for his dad

Reply Retweet Favorite

The kid clocked Monroe Jr. squarely in his nuts.

Tony O'brien / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

The kid wasn't done, though. He then tried to kick the American in the groin.

Tony O'brien / Reuters

The boy was, understandably, quickly escorted off the stage.

Tony O'brien / Reuters

People were shocked by young Saunders.

@barstoolsports @SullySoprano He hit the forbidden speed bag
Frank Fleming @NjTank99

@barstoolsports @SullySoprano He hit the forbidden speed bag

Reply Retweet Favorite
Boxing is a weird ass sport in general, but Billy Joe Saunders’ kid punching Willie Monroe in the nuts takes the cake for 2017, I think.
Bad Left Hook @badlefthook

Boxing is a weird ass sport in general, but Billy Joe Saunders’ kid punching Willie Monroe in the nuts takes the cake for 2017, I think.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But some blamed Monroe Jr. for touching the kid's hair.

@barstoolsports Oughta know better than to touch the locks...
Dan A "ConfusionSay" @wontstaystill

@barstoolsports Oughta know better than to touch the locks...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It was a little cute kid, so I patted him on the head, like, 'Thanks for being here,'" Monroe Jr. said in a Periscope video late Friday. "The kid stalls off, punches me in my nuts, then kicks me in my nuts."

Events earlier today https://t.co/sgIuKhjJU8
Willie Monroe jr @WILLIEMONROEJR

Events earlier today https://t.co/sgIuKhjJU8

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The kid shouldn't even be on the stage," he said, accusing the boy of using racist language.

"And then when he gets off stage he's flipping me and my whole team the bird, saying, 'Fuck you, you niggers, you nigger wankers. Go back to America!'"

"Why does a little kid that has to be no older than five or six years old know to call me a nigger and telling me to go back to America? Because he's being taught that way," said Monroe Jr.

Saunders defended his kid, saying the boy was acting in self-defense.

My sons been taught when A stranger puts their hands on them they don't know punch and run away self defence @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv👍🏻
billyjoesaunders @bjsaunders_

My sons been taught when A stranger puts their hands on them they don't know punch and run away self defence @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv👍🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He even retweeted this tweet calling his son "the most wanted man in boxing" and a "future champ."

Just when everyone said the most wanted man in boxing was @FloydMayweather : #Baller #FutureChamp 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Barry Awad @KidGalahad90

Just when everyone said the most wanted man in boxing was @FloydMayweather : #Baller #FutureChamp 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans were divided over the incident, but most seemed to think the behavior was wrong.

@bjsaunders_ @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv Don't justify your boys bad behaviour and terrible language like that Bil… https://t.co/f7h3Jg9qVV
Andy Ives @AndyIves1

@bjsaunders_ @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv Don't justify your boys bad behaviour and terrible language like that Bil… https://t.co/f7h3Jg9qVV

Reply Retweet Favorite
@bjsaunders_ @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv I can't believe you're trying to justifying this.
Noble Sports News @changeyrstatus1

@bjsaunders_ @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv I can't believe you're trying to justifying this.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@AndyIves1 @bjsaunders_ @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv Don't put your hands on somebody elses kid! Simple as that really!
Rob Holness @robmufc87

@AndyIves1 @bjsaunders_ @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv Don't put your hands on somebody elses kid! Simple as that really!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT