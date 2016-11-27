Mass Shooting In New Orleans' Famous French Quarter Leaves One Dead

Shots rang out on the popular Bourbon Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.

One person was killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans' famed French Quarter early Sunday morning, authorities said, as tourists and locals packed the popular nightlife area.

Police were called to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville Streets shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement.

"Officers who were right there heard those shots, responded to those shots, ran right towards it," Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told reporters.

The area was full of people, Harrison said, due to the Bayou Classic football game Saturday night between Southern and Grambling universities.

Emergency workers transported nine victims with gunshot wounds to a nearby hospital, with an additional victim making their own way to a hospital for treatment.