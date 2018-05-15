Here's The First "Bohemian Rhapsody" Trailer With Rami Malek As Queen Singer Freddie Mercury
The trailer features an epic supercut of a bunch of Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Killer Queen," and, of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."
The first trailer for Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, dropped on Tuesday and, well, we have been well and truly rocked.
The footage shows just how drastically Malek has transformed from the shy computer hacker we know from Mr. Robot into the queer musical genius.
In the film, we follow Mercury from his early long-haired days in the ’70s...
...to the buff, mustachioed macho man we know from the 1980s.
We also see a recreation of the iconic performance Queen gave at the 1985 Live Aid concert at London's Wembley Stadium, which has been voted the greatest rock performance of all time.
Bohemian Rhapsody has not been without controversy. The original director, Bryan Singer, was fired after Thanksgiving when he failed to return to set.
Bohemian Rhapsody will be in cinemas on Nov. 2.
