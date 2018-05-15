Here's The First "Bohemian Rhapsody" Trailer With Rami Malek As Queen Singer Freddie Mercury

20th Century Fox

Singer had said he was dealing with family health issues, but a source told BuzzFeed News he was fired because of "a pattern of unreliable behavior on the set."

Additionally, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Malek and Singer did not get along. A source close to Malek told BuzzFeed News that the actor felt that he was directing the movie himself, and that Singer treated the film's cinematographer disrespectfully.

Fox later announced that actor and director Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) had been hired as the new director for the roughly two weeks left of filming on the production.