Here's The First "Bohemian Rhapsody" Trailer With Rami Malek As Queen Singer Freddie Mercury

Here's The First "Bohemian Rhapsody" Trailer With Rami Malek As Queen Singer Freddie Mercury

The trailer features an epic supercut of a bunch of Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Killer Queen," and, of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

By David Mack

Posted on May 15, 2018, at 10:51 a.m. ET

The first trailer for Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, dropped on Tuesday and, well, we have been well and truly rocked.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The footage shows just how drastically Malek has transformed from the shy computer hacker we know from Mr. Robot into the queer musical genius.

20th Century Fox

In the film, we follow Mercury from his early long-haired days in the ’70s...

20th Century Fox

...to the buff, mustachioed macho man we know from the 1980s.

20th Century Fox
We also see a recreation of the iconic performance Queen gave at the 1985 Live Aid concert at London's Wembley Stadium, which has been voted the greatest rock performance of all time.

20th Century Fox

The trailer also features an epic supercut of a bunch of Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Killer Queen," and, of course, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

20th Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody has not been without controversy. The original director, Bryan Singer, was fired after Thanksgiving when he failed to return to set.

20th Century Fox

Singer had said he was dealing with family health issues, but a source told BuzzFeed News he was fired because of "a pattern of unreliable behavior on the set."

Additionally, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Malek and Singer did not get along. A source close to Malek told BuzzFeed News that the actor felt that he was directing the movie himself, and that Singer treated the film's cinematographer disrespectfully.

Fox later announced that actor and director Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) had been hired as the new director for the roughly two weeks left of filming on the production.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be in cinemas on Nov. 2.

20th Century Fox

