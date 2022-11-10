A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town

There were many surprises nationally after Tuesday’s midterm elections, from the strength of Democrats in many races amid a “red wave” that was more of a ripple, to the overwhelming support for abortion rights in states across the country.



But in the small town of Bogalusa, which sits in a part of conservative rural Louisiana where almost 70% of voters went for Donald Trump in 2020, residents opted to elect a new mayor who made no secret that he’s a Democrat.

The other surprising factor? He’s just 23.

“Age was the main concern in my race. Everybody had concerns: ‘Oh, you're just 23!’” Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong told BuzzFeed News in an interview Thursday. “But like I told people on the campaign trail: I'm young, but I can get it done.”

“Young people, we have new ideas. We have the energy to execute things that older people normally don't,” Truong added. “That was my selling point.”

According to official figures from the Louisiana secretary of state, Truong received more than 55% of votes from Bogalusa’s almost 11,000 residents, besting Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette, who had been elected in 2014. Truong got 1,736 votes compared to the incumbent’s 605, while City Council member Teddy Drummond earned 770 votes. Both of them ran without any party affiliation, while Truong ran as a Democrat.

Truong’s election caused something of a stir on Twitter thanks to a supportive tweet from a distant cousin, but the new mayor says that while he uses social media as much any Gen Z’er, his main focus right now is getting a transition team before he formally assumes office on New Year’s Day so that he can deliver on the change he promised.

While he’s by no means the youngest person ever elected as mayor of an American town, Truong will certainly be among the youngest current officeholders when he’s sworn in.

“Tyrin was kind of able to sort of make himself to be the change candidate,” Justin Schuver, publisher and editor of the Bogalusa Daily News, told BuzzFeed News. “I just think maybe the mood sort of is really anti-incumbent from a national standpoint, and I think that even trickles down to small-town America.”