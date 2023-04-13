Police Reportedly Arrested A Tech Executive Over The Stabbing Death Of Cash App Creator Bob Lee

Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect on Thursday morning over the stabbing death of Cash App creator and fintech pioneer Bob Lee last week, according to city officials.

News of the arrest was first published by Mission Local , which reported that Nima Momeni, the owner of the technology company Expand IT who was “familiar” with Lee, was arrested at his home in Emeryville, a suburb between Oakland and Berkeley.

Records published by the San Francisco sheriff’s office show Momeni, 38, was booked into jail at 9:19 a.m. and list the suspected offense as murder.

Police did not respond to a request for comment, but authorities are due to hold a news conference later on Thursday afternoon.

The arrest was confirmed on Twitter by Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Sharing the Mission Local story, Dorsey thanked officers “for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues,” Dorsey added. “But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy.”

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin also told the Associated Press that he had learned there had been an arrest in Emeryville, but that he had not been told the suspect’s name.

Police found Lee, 43, with stab wounds in the city’s downtown area around 2:35 a.m. on April 4. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Some in tech, including Twitter owner Elon Musk , had used Lee’s killing to condemn the city as dangerous and criticize what they believed to be lax liberal policies toward crime .

At the time of his death, Lee had been working as chief product officer at payment company MobileCoin.

He had previously worked as the first chief technology officer at Square, the e-commerce company created by Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey that is now known as Block.

In that role, Lee created Cash App, which allows users in the US and UK to send money to one another via their mobile phones.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Momeni began Expand IT in 2010. The company provides IT and technology support services to other businesses.

A voicemail seeking comment left at Expand IT was not immediately returned.