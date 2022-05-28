Here’s How To Protect Yourself (And Your Pets) From Blue-Green Algae Poisoning This Summer

Summer is upon us, meaning Americans will be heading out to enjoy the great outdoors and seeking relief from the heat by enjoying a swim in rivers, lakes, and oceans across the country.

But before you or your pets dive into a body of water, you should be sure to look out for blue-green algae — and know what to do if exposure occurs.

Harmful algal blooms are spreading across the world, leading to toxic algae poisoning.

Blue-green algae poisoning was even speculated as a possible cause of death for a family of three and their dog who died under mysterious circumstances while hiking in central California in 2021, but officials later determined they died of heat exhaustion.

So what is this harmful algae, how can you spot it, and what should you do if exposed?

Cyanobacteria, more commonly known as blue-green algae, are some of the oldest living organisms on the planet. These tiny aquatic organisms are photosynthetic bacteria, meaning they convert light into chemical energy, and they can be found in fresh water or in oceans.

“Blue-green algae are not new. They are not something that has just come on the scene. They literally are the oldest photosynthetic organisms going. They’re billions of years old,” University of Southern California biological sciences professor David Caron told BuzzFeed News. “So they have been around a long time, but they have not been dominant in most freshwater bodies for most of that time.”

Big clusters of this blue-green algae, so-called cyanobacterial harmful algal blooms, occur when the algae grows quickly in water that is warm, slow-moving, and has undergone a process called eutrophication, meaning it is full of excessive nutrients. This usually happens in late summer or early fall, but can occur anytime under the right conditions.

For example, Americans may recall that in 2016 a harmful algal bloom plagued Florida’s coasts, hurting tourism and fishing, following the draining of an affected lake.

You might notice these blooms as a foamy layer of scum on the water’s surface or as pigment that turns water red, green, or yellow-brown. Sometimes it has an odor that smells like rotting plants.