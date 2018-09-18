BuzzFeed News

"Black-ish" Star Jenifer Lewis Wore Nike At The Emmys In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality."

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on September 18, 2018, at 5:25 a.m. ET

You probably know Jenifer Lewis from her role as grandma Ruby Johnson on the hit show Black-ish.

Well, while her costar Tracee Ellis Ross chose a stunning pink Valentino gown for Monday's Emmy Awards...

Lewis opted for a rather different look.

She wore a Nike ensemble in support of the company's decision to feature Colin Kaepernick.

ICYMI (you didn't), Nike angered some sports fans, including the president, by using Kaepernick in its latest campaign.

The quarterback started the silent protest of taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016. He's now a free agent.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," Lewis said on the red carpet.

She said she came up with the idea while swimming in an effort to do something "meaningful."

"We need more [of] corporate America to stand up also," she said.

"These are not dark times. These are awakening times, and we all have to wake up."

Lewis said she had "drag queens" over to help her bedazzle the famous Nike logo.

She even wore Nike kicks.

The 61-year-old actor was evidently feeling sporty, showing off this high kick.

"We're right behind them," she said of the players. "Their ancestors are behind them, who took two knees and two hands, picking cotton."

Kaepernick also appeared to be a fan of Lewis's look, retweeting multiple posts of the actor on the red carpet.

Asked if she had a message for the NFL player, Lewis grew emotional.

"Thank you for all that you do," she said. "Thank you for being brave. Thank you for being courageous."

"Thank you for taking a knee."

