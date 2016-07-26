BuzzFeed News

The First Day Of The DNC As Told By Bill Clinton's Facial Expressions

Bills, Bills, Bills.

By David Mack

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 2:10 p.m. ET

When your wife is about to become the first woman to ever be nominated as the presidential candidate for a major party.

Mike Segar / Reuters

When the convention hall erupts in boos from impassioned, angry Bernie Sanders supporters every time your wife's name is mentioned.

Mike Segar / Reuters

When they even boo during the opening prayer, just because it included a shout-out to your wife.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

When you realize how bad this all looks when Democrats have spent last week mocking disunity among the Republicans.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
When the woman who once sang "I'm fucking Matt Damon!" makes a valiant attempt to save your party by scolding "Bernie Or Bust" supporters.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

When the announcer declares Michelle Obama is taking the stage and you sense salvation.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

When the First Lady makes some fire jokes about Trump without even mentioning his name.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

When Michelle Obama makes an emotional endorsement for your wife as a role model to her own daughters, and you sense you may still have a fighting chance.

Paul Sancya / AP
When angry Bernie Bros shout, "We trusted you!" as liberal darling Elizabeth Warren endorses your wife.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

When Bernie takes the stage and tries to get his supporters to back your wife, but some still aren't feeling it, and you start having flashbacks to Ralph Nader in 2000.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

