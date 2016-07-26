The First Day Of The DNC As Told By Bill Clinton's Facial Expressions
Bills, Bills, Bills.
When your wife is about to become the first woman to ever be nominated as the presidential candidate for a major party.
When the convention hall erupts in boos from impassioned, angry Bernie Sanders supporters every time your wife's name is mentioned.
When they even boo during the opening prayer, just because it included a shout-out to your wife.
When you realize how bad this all looks when Democrats have spent last week mocking disunity among the Republicans.
When the woman who once sang "I'm fucking Matt Damon!" makes a valiant attempt to save your party by scolding "Bernie Or Bust" supporters.
When the announcer declares Michelle Obama is taking the stage and you sense salvation.
When the First Lady makes some fire jokes about Trump without even mentioning his name.
When Michelle Obama makes an emotional endorsement for your wife as a role model to her own daughters, and you sense you may still have a fighting chance.
When angry Bernie Bros shout, "We trusted you!" as liberal darling Elizabeth Warren endorses your wife.
When Bernie takes the stage and tries to get his supporters to back your wife, but some still aren't feeling it, and you start having flashbacks to Ralph Nader in 2000.
