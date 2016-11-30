The Man Who Invented The Big Mac Has Died

Michael "Jim" Delligatti, the McDonald's franchise owner who invented the iconic Big Mac burger at his Pennsylvania restaurant in the 1960s, has died. He was 98.

"Today, we celebrate the 98 inspirational years of Big Mac inventor, Michael 'Jim' Delligatti. Jim, we thank and will forever remember you," the company said in a statement.



Delligatti died Monday at his home in Pittsburgh surrounded by loved ones, according to an obituary prepared by his family and provided by McDonald's to BuzzFeed News. A cause of death was not released.

Delligatti was one of McDonald's earliest franchisees, opening up his first store in Pittsburgh in 1957. During his life, he would own and operate 47 other McDonald's restaurants, making him one of the company's largest ever franchise holders.



In 1967, he began serving the Big Mac at his Uniontown, Pennsylvania, restaurant after being inspired by double-decker burgers at other competitors.



"This wasn't like discovering the lightbulb,” he said in 1993. “The bulb was already there. All I did was screw it in the socket."