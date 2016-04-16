BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé Just Dropped A Longer Look At "Lemonade" And Made People Freak Out Even More

news

#LEMONADE

By David Mack

David Mack

Last updated on April 17, 2016, at 9:59 p.m. ET

Posted on April 16, 2016, at 12:44 p.m. ET

Remember back in February when Beyoncé dropped the music video for "Formation" WITHOUT GIVING US ANYTIME TO PREPARE OURSELVES??

Well, consider yourself warned because Queen B says the world premiere of something called Lemonade will be on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Instagram: @beyonce

What is it? A music video? The visual album? Just a video of Jay Z crying into a glass of lemonade while Beyoncé signs the contract on a deal with HBO and not Tidal? SHE WON'T SAY.

Less than 24 hours later, Beyoncé dropped this longer version of the teaser. Still, it's not clear what Lemonade is all about — but does it really matter?

The teaser sees Bey lift her head ever so slowly as she breathlessly asks, "What am I going to do?"

WELL?? TELL US! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
WELL?? TELL US!

The cornrows and fur coat are a direct shout-out to this (already) iconic scene in "Formation."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Needless to say, the video has already set fire to to the Beyhive.

Beyonce must have post some new album info or something cause the #BeyHive on my TL is currently like 🐝🐝🐝
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Beyonce must have post some new album info or something cause the #BeyHive on my TL is currently like 🐝🐝🐝

@Bey_Legion @YouTube The QUEEN is COMING
Lem☆nade @OhMyShantel

@Bey_Legion @YouTube The QUEEN is COMING

@Bey_Legion @YouTube WHAT. IS. LIFE. *Dies*
Danielle Tilda Moro @whyustanning

@Bey_Legion @YouTube WHAT. IS. LIFE. *Dies*

@Bey_Legion OMG IM IN THE SHOWER BITCH Beyoncé OWES ME A NEW PHONE
Lemonade @beyinparadise

@Bey_Legion OMG IM IN THE SHOWER BITCH Beyoncé OWES ME A NEW PHONE

In summary: DEAD.

@Bey_Legion
4/23 @hokagebeyonce

@Bey_Legion

As The Fader noted, Beyoncé started teasing Lemonade six months ago on Instagram.

Instagram: @beyonce
WE DIDN'T NOTICE. WE WERE TOO BLIND.

Instagram: @beyonce

To quote Beyoncé herself, "Y'all haters corny with that Illuminati mess." 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋

Instagram: @beyonce

