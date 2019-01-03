It was one of 2018's most memorable music videos, and now the Louvre says Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Apeshit" is also partly responsible for the famed Paris museum welcoming a record number of visitors last year.

Some 10.2 million people visited the museum in 2018, about 25% more visitors than in 2017, officials at the Louvre announced Thursday. That's the most visitors ever to any museum in a year.

The museum's staff credited the huge boost in visitors to the recovery of tourism in Paris after the 2015 terror attacks, as well as a big exhibition devoted to Romantic artist Eugène Delacroix.

But they also paid credit to the Carters.

"Elsewhere in the world, interest in the Louvre was bolstered by the Louvre Abu Dhabi (which recently celebrated its first anniversary)," Louvre staff said, "and by Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 'Apes**t' video, with its tribute to some of the museum’s greatest artworks."

The video, which dropped in June, featured the couple in front of the museum's most iconic pieces, including Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," Jacques-Louis David's "The Coronation of Napoleon," and the ancient Greek statue "Winged Victory of Samothrace." Jay-Z also rapped in one scene in front of the famous glass pyramid designed by I.M. Pei in the museum's exterior.



