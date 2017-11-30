Geraldo Rivera Has Apologized To Bette Midler After A Resurfaced Groping Claim

In a series of other tweets, Rivera offered his thoughts on the wave of sexual misconduct allegations made against powerful men, suggesting they were being used by some women to "get even [with] bad bosses or hated [ex-partners]."

But facing a firestorm of angry commenters, the Fox News anchor later apologized.

"Reaction to my tweets today on #sexharassment makes clear I didn't sufficiently explain that this is a horrendous problem long hidden," he wrote. "Harassers are deviants who deserve what is coming to them. Often victims are too frightened to come forward in a timely fashion. I humbly apologize."