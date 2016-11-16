Bernie Sanders Is Demanding Trump Fire "Racist" Steve Bannon

"Over the years we have made progress in becoming a less discriminatory and more tolerant society – and we are not going backward."

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday slammed President-elect Donald Trump for his "totally unacceptable" appointment of Steve Bannon, the editor of the far-right website Breitbart, to a senior White House position.

Trump's selection of his former campaign chairman to serve as his chief strategist and senior counsel has infuriated Democrats and others who view Bannon as a leading proponent of an alt-right, white nationalist message.

The Vermont senator, who was on Wednesday appointed to the leadership team for Senate Democrats, said the president-elect must rescind Bannon's appointment so as not to take the country "backward" to an era of racism.

“This country, since its inception, has struggled to overcome discrimination of all forms: racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia," Sanders said in a statement. "Over the years we have made progress in becoming a less discriminatory and more tolerant society – and we are not going backward."

"The appointment by President-elect Trump of a racist individual like Mr. Bannon to a position of authority is totally unacceptable," he said. "In a democratic society we can disagree all we want over issues, but racism and bigotry cannot be part of any public policy."